Thank you, President Biden

It is estimated it will cut child poverty in half and lower health care premiums for millions of families.

It represents the greatest investment in child care, President Biden said, since World War II, helping parents and child care providers.

It provides resources to help get children back in schools.

It extends unemployment insurance, a much-needed lifeline.

Economists agree that it will foster economic growth and create some 7 million jobs.

It addresses issues of housing, food access, transportation and so much more to support families, workers, students, small businesses, individuals, communities, state and local government. It provides economic relief for Americans. It gives us hope.

But despite wide-ranging support for this package, Republicans in Congress voted against it. President Biden wanted a bipartisan bill but continued without Republican support stating that a bold plan was critically and immediately needed to meet the moment. It provides, he said, a strong foundation for re-building the country. And he and Congressional leaders know it is a starting point, that the efforts to beat the pandemic and provide economic healing will be ongoing and will need to reflect changing circumstances.