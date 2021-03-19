Thank you, President Biden

Gratitude.
That is the overwhelming feeling after watching President Biden sign the American Rescue Plan and then again after hearing his evening address to the nation and the next day his remarks in a Rose Garden ceremony.
It is clear that he listens to the American public. He cares. He is taking bold action. I am grateful for his leadership and for the actions of Congress to approve the American Rescue Plan.
President Biden is showing the difference that competent, caring leadership can make. He and his team are keeping promises and exceeding goals in the fight against the pandemic. The American Rescue Plan continues the Biden Administration’s focus on beating the pandemic, trusting science, and quickly and equitably getting Americans vaccinated. The federal government is now providing leadership and resources, from working with those producing the vaccine to expanding vaccination efforts. President Biden also reminds us to keep doing our part, to get vaccinated and follow public health guidelines to keep wearing masks, washing hands and respecting social distance.
The American Rescue Plan, thanks to Democratic leadership in Congress, provides real, tangible and immediate help to the American public.
Some 85 percent of American households will receive checks for $1,400 per person, which means an eligible typical family of four making $100,000 a year will receive $5,600 in direct relief.
It is estimated it will cut child poverty in half and lower health care premiums for millions of families.
It represents the greatest investment in child care, President Biden said, since World War II, helping parents and child care providers.
It provides resources to help get children back in schools.
It extends unemployment insurance, a much-needed lifeline.
Economists agree that it will foster economic growth and create some 7 million jobs.
It addresses issues of housing, food access, transportation and so much more to support families, workers, students, small businesses, individuals, communities, state and local government. It provides economic relief for Americans. It gives us hope.
But despite wide-ranging support for this package, Republicans in Congress voted against it. President Biden wanted a bipartisan bill but continued without Republican support stating that a bold plan was critically and immediately needed to meet the moment. It provides, he said, a strong foundation for re-building the country. And he and Congressional leaders know it is a starting point, that the efforts to beat the pandemic and provide economic healing will be ongoing and will need to reflect changing circumstances.
Perhaps most important it does, as he pointed out, represent a shift in the paradigm. Unlike the past four years when relief was prioritized from the top down and benefitted wealthy Americans most, the American Rescue Plan is supporting the backbone of our country.
In the recent remarks, President Biden acknowledged that many Americans have lost confidence in government. We are perhaps most grateful that President Biden stands up for truth and is restoring confidence. We share his confidence that if Americans work together we can help heal the nation.
Betty Malmgren
Napa County Democratic Central Committee
