Thank you, Republicans, for installing a king

Dear Republicans: Thank you. No, THANK YOU!

You have finally done the impossible. You have saved this nation. You have managed to toss off that horrible and burdensome yoke of democracy and installed a king.

For 250 years. we have been oppressed by majorities of anti-slavery advocates, blue-collar union workers, do-gooders, East and West Coast elites, different ethnicities and immigrants who have dared to ask for asylum or a better life here. It is so sad that it took this long.

But now, by the grace of God and His many prosperity gospel supporters, we (along with our dear friends - the Russians, the Saudis and the North Koreans) have installed a benign monarchy that will bring us back to the wonderful times when very special wealthy rulers can guide the addled masses to a better and safer existence.

Let’s face it, we have always longed for a king. For as long as I can remember, we have jealously followed every royal wave of the Queen of England and the wonderful pageantry of a royal family. For so long, we have substituted lackluster politicians like Lincoln and Roosevelt or famous warriors like Eisenhower or Grant. We have elevated movie stars, pro wrestlers and comedians to lead us, but they all fall short of a monarchy with a true king and queen.