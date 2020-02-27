Thank you, Republicans, for installing a king

Dear Republicans: Thank you. No, THANK YOU!
You have finally done the impossible. You have saved this nation. You have managed to toss off that horrible and burdensome yoke of democracy and installed a king.
For 250 years. we have been oppressed by majorities of anti-slavery advocates, blue-collar union workers, do-gooders, East and West Coast elites, different ethnicities and immigrants who have dared to ask for asylum or a better life here. It is so sad that it took this long.
But now, by the grace of God and His many prosperity gospel supporters, we (along with our dear friends - the Russians, the Saudis and the North Koreans) have installed a benign monarchy that will bring us back to the wonderful times when very special wealthy rulers can guide the addled masses to a better and safer existence.
Let’s face it, we have always longed for a king. For as long as I can remember, we have jealously followed every royal wave of the Queen of England and the wonderful pageantry of a royal family. For so long, we have substituted lackluster politicians like Lincoln and Roosevelt or famous warriors like Eisenhower or Grant. We have elevated movie stars, pro wrestlers and comedians to lead us, but they all fall short of a monarchy with a true king and queen.
How wonderful to have the very White House filled with royal family - the beautiful Melania (the bestest queen ever) and her lovely daughter from another marriage, princess Ivanka, along with her handsome prince Jared. I never want to see them leave and I suspect they won’t.
The king has enough royal marbles to see that he is, in fact, the Chosen One. After all, his posse of evangelical ministers has told him so. He is God’s very favorite, and I suspect God will encourage the Senate and Mitch McConnell to extend his monarchy another eight years.
It would be the fair thing to do since angry socialists wasted his first four years with endless facts that hobbled his Majesty. Not fair. Give him another eight or 12 … oh hell, make him king for life - a king deserves no less.
Oh, I can see it now, the Dems will scream about how this is counter to the intentions of the founding fathers. Well I say to them - there is only one founding father and He (not she) is the Christian God who founded this nation and has made his will known by once again giving all loving patriotic Americans his chosen son - Donald J. Trump.
And to those who claim the President is not above the law or he constantly lies and cheats, so what? Get over it. He’s the king and kings are allowed to do whatever they want, without restrictions. That’s why we have a king.
Long live the king!
Ron Rogers
Napa