Napa Deputy Sheriff Riley Jarecki responded to a rifle shot that struck my fire replacement building on Atlas Peak Road this past October, so I watched the recent news with intense personal interest, having met her as the responding officer.
I was stunned as I viewed the news footage of Riley bravely handling a horrific situation. I and the community are so incredibly proud of her and her service to the people of Napa.
I wanted to convey my admiration and appreciation for Riley’s courage, quick reactions and placing her life in peril so as to protect and secure our community's safety. She is an absolute inspiration and one of Napa’s finest treasures. Thank you, Riley.
Igor Sill
Atlas Peak, Napa