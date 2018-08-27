Over the past six months in preparation for the opening of Little Ivy Preschool, the faculty, staff, and families of Napa Christian Campus of Education have been an amazing friend to our preschool. We feel very lucky to have found them as our landlord, and we know that we are privileged to be able to open our preschool on the grounds of such an incredible campus.
In particular, thank you to Justine and John Leonie and their sons, to Scott Ingham, to Heather in the administrative office, and to all of the other individuals who have lent us a hand or offered words of encouragement over the recent months. Our preschool’s opening and operation could not have been such a great success without your contributions. We look forward to Little Ivy Preschool continuing to thrive as your neighbor for many years to come.
Leslie Myers, Nick Simone, Alex Myers and Sam Sollestre
Napa