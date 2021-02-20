The Napa Disability Committee would like to send a “Thank You” to Sheryl Fernandez, Napa Valley College’s Dean of Disability Support Programs and Services (DSPS), who retired on Dec. 30. During the past several years, Sheryl has been an advocate and instrumental member of our committee, and key in organizing the Annual Networking Breakfast in celebration of Disability Employment Awareness month at Napa Valley College.

Sheryl Fernandez’s contributions and partnership with the Napa Disability Committee for the past couple of years have elevated awareness of supporting and promoting Disability Employment for the broader Napa County community.

Thank you, Sheryl, for your support and commitment to the Napa Disability Committee. You’ll be missed by all who worked with you over the years for your dedication, belief in the capabilities, and determination of the disability community to pursue their dreams.

The Napa Valley Committee on Disabilities is comprised of over 10 local organizations which work on behalf of people with disabilities of all ages. The goals of the committee include advocating to meet the needs and challenges that people with disabilities face in the county of Napa, elevate public awareness of the issues and to educate and encourage employers about the benefits of hiring a diverse workforce.