It is Thanksgiving morning and the sun chases the clouds away from the prior night's rain that saw a deluge and a flash flood down our city street, all finished off by the delicate sound of thunder.
While contemplating the Turkey Day before me, I am drawn to the sound of a street sweeper running down the street. As I look out the front window the driver gives a wave as he goes about cleaning up the remnants of last evening's flood activity.
He is not alone as the city's streets crews are busy with the big vactor truck, fixing the storm drain that released the torrent of water and waterborne debris. Over the course of the next two-hours, I watched as three men worked their way through the mess. After a flurry of activity, the street, the sidewalks and the storm drain were spotless, as if nothing had ever happened.
On this Thanksgiving Day, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the city of Napa streets crews for your dedication and service to the city. On this day and every other day of the year, you are there for us and for that the citizens of Napa are forever grateful.
For this day, to Danny, Michael and Mike, thank you so very much for sacrificing your Thanksgiving Day. You guys are awesome and do great work.
John and Mary Ferons
Napa