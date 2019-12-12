Three years ago, the Napa Valley Unified School District and Napa County librarians met to discuss different ways to provide equitable access to library materials for all our K-12 students. When school opened that fall, students were able to use their district-issued student ID as a full-service public library card.
Library Director Danis Kreimeier talks about keeping libraries relevant in the 21st century.
Called the One Card Program, it provides valuable resources to all students including a robust collection of materials from the Napa County Library consortia. At the same time, the One Card enhances English Language Learners’ literacy journeys and offers informative opportunities to the Project-Based Learning curriculum and senior projects.
The One Card Program is the first of its kind in California and now is copied throughout the state. However, none of this would be possible if we had not had a strong school and public library partnership supported by the vision of Danis Kreimeier.
She is a reminder to us that this groundbreaking partnership continues to be vital to the health and power of our libraries.
Thank you, Danis, for your support of our NVUSD school libraries and students.
Kate MacMillan
Coordinator Library Services
Napa Valley USD
