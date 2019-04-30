I had the pleasure of attending the Shakespeare Tea at the Napa Valley Library on Friday, April 26. It was a delightful event with lovely decorations that showed the creativity of the Library Assistants. Their “candles” made of empty paper towel rolls and roses made of pages of yellowed Shakespeare plays were charming. China cups and plates served as decorative elements. The tea selection had many choices and there was lemonade for non-tea drinkers. The cookies were varied and delightful.
A video of a production of Hamlet played while we chatted and had our tea. You could make a button to wear with a Shakespeare quote on it. Shakespeare quotes on the walls added atmosphere. There was a raffle of a complete collection of Shakespeare’s works donated by the Friends of the Library. (The raffle tickets were free to all who attended). It was a fun event for all.
Kudos to the Library Assistants who put the time and energy into a fun afternoon event.
Susann Evans
Napa