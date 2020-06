× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I just wanted to say how lucky we are in Napa to have a great hospital and staff at the Queen of the Valley.

I had surgery recently with Dr. Jacqueline Weisbein and she and the entire staff were so thoughtful, professional and caring.

I also thank them and the hospital for all their hard work and the risks they take every day during this pandemic.

Dave Dukes

Napa