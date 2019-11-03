On Friday, Oct. 25, the Veterans Homes Association, non-profit 501 c (3), improving the quality of life with enrichment activities for members of the California veterans homes, held its First Veterans Fund Raising Golf Tournament and Veterans Golf Club End of Season Holiday Golf Tournament & Banquet at Vintner's Golf Club in Yountville.
There were 34 golfers participating in the tournament followed by a multi-coursed banquet, which had 56 diners.
The weather was sterling with clear skies and tolerable heat and a constant breeze, making it a very pleasant day to play 18 holes.
Vintner's Golf Club, Tug McGraw Foundation, Joe DiMaggio Baseball League, Yountville Bocce League, Silver Oak Winery, Robert Mondavi Winery, Lucy Restaurant, Balloons Above the Valley, Domain Chandon,, and Constellation Brands Inc., which donated labels such as The Prisoner, Blindfold, Headlock, Mt. Veeder, and The Snitch, were major donors/sponsors/contributors.
The silent auction featured original art work, champagne, Montecristo hat, and various high-end wines.
Prizes were distributed for male and female Longest Drive, Putting Green Contest, Closest to Hole, and first- and second-place teams.
J. Hennis of the Veterans Home of California won the female Longest Drive. The first- and second-place teams were awarded gold and silver medals respectively, with each receiving a bottle of champagne. The Joe DiMaggio Baseball League team won first place. Second-place finishers were our own veterans T. Edwards, B. Davis, and W. Monroe.
It was a successful and fun tournament, and a highly celebratory banquet.
We're looking forward to next year.
Deepest thanks to all that participated, generously donated and supported us.
Sandra Woodford, Secretary
Veterans Homes Association
Yountville