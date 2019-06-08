This spring has been magical for Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center.
Many of our mostly Latino clients work in the wine and hospitality industries in the valley. This spring we received wonderful support from some of the businesses that rely on this community for their employees.
-- Coombsville Vintners & Growers held their Discover Coombsville event on April 13 and donated proceeds to Puertas Abiertas.
-- Gran Electrica restaurant donated its winnings from the Hall Winery Cabernet Cookoff on April 27 to Puertas Abiertas.
-- Tannery Bend Beerworks made Puertas Abiertas a beneficiary of a “Drink & Donate” event on May 3.
-- Ca’ Momi donated all proceeds from its “La Noche Latina” dance party to Puertas Abiertas on May 4.
-- La Toque restaurant donated proceeds of its annual “El Toque” Cinco de Mayo dinner.
These funds will help the thousands of individuals and families, primarily Latino, we serve with programs that include English and Spanish literacy, immigration assistance, financial education including tax preparation, mental health counseling and crisis management.
It is deeply heartening to have these businesses support the communities that their hard-working employees come from. It’s not just about the money, but also the message of unity during this time of great stress for so many families.
Thank you so much the Coombsville Vintners and Growers, Gran Electrica, Tannery Bend, Ca’ Momi, and La Toque, and all of our donors, for your support.
For more information about supporting Puertas Abiertas as a business or individuals call (707) 224-1786 or email info@puertasabiertasnapa.org.
Josefina Hurtado
Executive Director
Puertas Abiertas