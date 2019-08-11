I enthusiastically applaud the Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer’s observation regarding the homeless population in Napa ("Reaching out to our homeless population," June 29).
It’s not just the homeless, but the working poor who need assistance. There are multiple mental and physical melodies that limit many citizens inclusion into society.
We at the Table serve 150 to 200 persons every day. However, we judge that less than 25 percent are homeless. Most are the working poor; those who have everyday challenges in their lives. It’s not just those who remain chronically homeless, it’s the high cost of living that makes it harder and harder to live in Napa.
Trying to solve the housing shortage is only one part of maintaining our valley as a passionate community.
Napa is not a bastion of the wealthy. We are all committed to making and keeping this valley a special place to live and work.
Chris d. Craiker
Napa