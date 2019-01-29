We want to thank Maia Manzagoi and Antonia Vivan for their “Good Deeds” in collecting all the debris left by people visiting “The View “ on Wild Horse Valley Road.
We live where Wild Horse Valley Road starts and are up and down the road past “The View” often. It is a great vista of the Napa valley up to Mount St. Helena. It is hard to understand how people who are enjoying that view have no compunction about tossing things out of the car (examination of the debris reveals they are there for other things besides “The View”).
It is a steep hillside below the road so it takes some young agile people to clean it up. Many thanks.
Bill and Angela Mink
Napa