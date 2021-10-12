Thanks for donating to my students

I want to send a heartfelt thank you to the local vendors that donate school supplies to my students. Raley's, Browns Valley Market, CalMart, and Sunshine Market are among the donors that have donated paper, crayons, markers, and more to the Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay. The volunteers organize the donations and distribute the supplies to teachers like me. Thank you to the sponsors and the volunteers for your generosity. You make my classroom a happy productive space for learning.