Thanks for enabling public participation

On Jan. 28, the Board of Supervisors approved the county’s 2020 Federal and State Legislative and Regulatory Platforms. These documents provide direction and guidance to our representatives to support specific policy efforts that affect the services, programs, and funding of Napa County.

The Community Leaders Coalition (CLC) would like to thank the Board of Supervisors, the Legislative Subcommittee and the staff at the county CEO’s office for leading an open process and enabling the input and collaboration of community-based organizations and residents.

As part of our work, the CLC strives to enhance civic participation and the community’s ability to participate in the development of this guiding document. This year, the Legislative Subcommittee saw more public participation than in past years as the CLC mobilized numerous coalition members to provide input to the county’s legislative platform to move forward issues that affect the health and well-being of our county’s most vulnerable populations.

