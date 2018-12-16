In light of the news of Doug Ernst’s passing, I would like to express the following thoughts.
For openers, he hired me for a job as a sports reporter in 1998 when I moved back to Napa, after having graduated from the University of Nebraska. His decision paved the way for what I believe became a very successful career in sports journalism. Though I have since changed careers, I want to thank Doug for giving me that chance to shine in my hometown and throughout Napa County.
When I discovered that Doug had ALS, I was taken aback. One day I was having lunch at an Upvalley establishment with my old sports partners in crime (Randy Johnson and Garrett Whitt), the idea of visiting Doug arose, I said absolutely. Let’s do it. Though it was not in his finest hour, I feel fulfilled that I had the chance to visit Doug before he rose to the heavens.
Doug, I’m in no hurry to get where you are but I know we’ll meet again some day.
Vince D’Adamo
Napa