Thanks for featuring Napa food writers

Thanks for featuring Napa food writers

I'd like to compliment Sasha Paulsen and the Register for two excellent relatively new food series from local writers.

Ken Morris has been contributing comfortable recipes around familiar ingredients that inspire me to get out the pots and knives. He also is a clever writer who makes me just a little jealous.

Deirdre Bourdet takes a completely different tack that's just as compelling: intriguing food using unusual ingredients that sound great but aren't familiar. She also makes her articles about more than food but great to read even if you aren't interested in the recipes.

I love to see the local authors featured; we can find plenty of recipes in national media and on the internet but knowing our fellow citizens in Napa Valley are culinary champions is great.

Paul Franson

Napa

