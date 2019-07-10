The ladies of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, would like to thank the wonderful citizens of Napa and the businesses that help us out each year with the distribution of our Poppies.
Memorial Day is a special day for us and the Poppy is the symbol of our veterans lost in war. We distribute them in May to be worn in their memory at our Memorial Day service.
We have many faithful people who look for us each year, and they know the merchants that allow us to distribute on their property.
So a big thanks to CVS on Trancas across from Sizzler's, Lucky market on California Blvd. and Browns Valley Market. Without you, we would not be able to get our Poppies to the citizens of Napa.
The Poppies are made by the veterans at the Veterans Home in Yountville and the donations we receive are spent on veterans only.
Once again, thank all of you very much for making this another good year.
Pat Forte, Secretary/Treasurer
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113