We want to express our sincere gratitude to HealthQuest owner Tony Giovannoni for allowing our cross-country teams to train at the facility this week while hazardous air conditions exist in our area. Thanks to Mr. Giovannoni, our athletes have been able to continue preparing for North Coast Section finals in a safe and welcoming environment.
HealthQuest staff have been gracious and accommodating. In particular, we’d like to thank Lisa Ghisletta and Mary Anne Schaffer for their help coordinating our visits, and trainer Elizabeth Champion for donating her time to lead a spin class. Finally, we also would like to acknowledge HealthQuest members for their patience and support.
Derek Moore, Napa High School
Brian Pruyn, Vintage High School
Michael Anderson, Justin-Siena High School