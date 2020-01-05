I am writing with a message of gratitude to the kind donors of our beautiful Napa Valley. For most, the holidays are a joyful time. But for some, it is the most difficult time of the year. We at NEWS, Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Services, see clearly that for survivors, trauma and grief become amplified by the expectations of the season.
Unfortunately, domestic violence and sexual abuse did not slow down this year. Our sexual assault advocates responded to both adult and child survivors at record pace. We were called to the hospital to assist women who were seriously injured by their partners. We sat beside our clients as they endured grueling court testimony. We helped to provide housing and safe shelter to those who would have otherwise become homeless. We listened to the stress of mothers who feared they would have no means of providing gifts for their children for Christmas.
Thanks to our faithful donors, that fear was relieved! We had an amazing outpouring of love and generosity from so many people this year. The wrapped gifts and bicycles for our “Adopt a Family” program lined our hallways. Donations from our holiday appeal, some in the thousands of dollars, have been pouring in, and the Can Do, Napa Valley Give!Guide numbers just kept growing every day. Thank you for standing with us to support our work, and for all you do for NEWS and the community. It means so much to us, and to those we serve, to know you are with us. This is the true joy of the season. Thank You.
Peace to all in 2020.
Tracy Lamb, Executive Director
NEWS
