Kudos to Bill Dodd and his aide Alex Pader, who happened to answer the telephone when this most frustrated old nurse had spent the better part of nine hours, trying to renew my license so as to be "legal" if needing to help during any of our assorted disasters.
I was ready to let it expire, after finding the Board of Nurse Registration in Sacramento had switched to a computerized system of renewal, which had worked easily for me since 1965.
We nurses are pretty good at problem solving, and when I was ready to tear out my fiery red hair, I called Sen Dodd's office and was so fortunate to find Alex, asking what I wanted them to do.
The next morning, Meghan Burkhart from technical support for the computerized system called, not once but twice, and walked me through this maddening new system, actually accepting my $190 and giving me another two years of being "legal" and proudly keeping that license I had earned long ago.
Thanks to Sen. Dodd and Alex and to Meghan. If any fellow RNs need technical support's help -- and it's not a simple exercise, believe me -- they can be contacted at (916) 557-1208 and they will work with you to make it happen. Thanks much.
Carol Fink
Yountville