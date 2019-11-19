{{featured_button_text}}

Please join me in thanking three of our original St. Helena Street Piano “Buddies” for their enduring support over the three years that our Street Piano has been operational:

* Terry Miller “The Piano Doctor” for his help in locating pianos and his special skills used to tune them for us.

* Dave Lider who has helped me move the various street pianos onto the plaza every spring – and back into my garage every fall.

* Francisco Ortiz for helping us keep the piano covered all night – and making it ready to play in the morning.

Bill Ryan

St. Helena

