Thank you to Sarah Klearman for the in-depth piece about the Napa Food Bank and the vital work Taima Broadhead, her team of volunteers, and the National Guard are doing to serve our community right now ("National Guard teams up with Napa food bank to feed those in need during pandemic," May 9).