Thanks for keeping us safe

I am currently a 10th grader at Vintage High School. I have been thinking a lot about all the changes recently and have been myself feeling anxious about the pandemic.

I miss my friends and my teachers. I miss my old daily routine and my sports. My English teacher, Mr. Archer, had us read an article that talked a lot about how fear makes our behavior change sometimes because we don't feel in control.

I realized that that although this situation is really hard, there are also a lot of great things happening in our community amongst a crisis. I have seen a lot of people supporting and looking out for each other, including the older and at-risk populations and families spending more one-on-one time together.

I have seen a lot of people on social media complain and "put down" people who have had to make decisions that they probably never would have if not for this pandemic.

I want to thank our leaders at the school district for making a learning environment for us even if its not ideal. I want to thank our health officer, Dr. Relucio for making decisions to help us stay healthy even if they are hard to understand.