Thanks for keeping us safe

I am currently a 10th grader at Vintage High School. I have been thinking a lot about all the changes recently and have been myself feeling anxious about the pandemic.
I miss my friends and my teachers. I miss my old daily routine and my sports. My English teacher, Mr. Archer, had us read an article that talked a lot about how fear makes our behavior change sometimes because we don't feel in control.
I realized that that although this situation is really hard, there are also a lot of great things happening in our community amongst a crisis. I have seen a lot of people supporting and looking out for each other, including the older and at-risk populations and families spending more one-on-one time together.
I have seen a lot of people on social media complain and "put down" people who have had to make decisions that they probably never would have if not for this pandemic.
I want to thank our leaders at the school district for making a learning environment for us even if its not ideal. I want to thank our health officer, Dr. Relucio for making decisions to help us stay healthy even if they are hard to understand.
Please remember when you want to complain, to put yourselves in their "shoes." I am sure that a lot of people in our leadership have worked long hours to help keep us safe. I try every day to remember that I am healthy, safe and grateful.
Savannah Snider
Napa
