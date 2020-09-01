Thanks for making my 100th birthday special

I live in the Villas at the Meadows in Napa Valley. I recently celebrated my 100th birthday.
Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, my family was unable to do a birthday party, so they planned a parade past the Villas, driven by friends and family.
I was able to sit inside and watch the parade go by. The parade included two fire engines, two police cars, several personal cars, decorated.
I want to thank the fire department, police department and the staff of the Villas who made this a complete surprise and a success.
I felt greatly honored, surprised and it was the greatest birthday ever.
Emory Lee Drake
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!