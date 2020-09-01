Thanks for making my 100th birthday special

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I live in the Villas at the Meadows in Napa Valley. I recently celebrated my 100th birthday.

Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, my family was unable to do a birthday party, so they planned a parade past the Villas, driven by friends and family.

I was able to sit inside and watch the parade go by. The parade included two fire engines, two police cars, several personal cars, decorated.

I want to thank the fire department, police department and the staff of the Villas who made this a complete surprise and a success.

I felt greatly honored, surprised and it was the greatest birthday ever.

Emory Lee Drake

Napa