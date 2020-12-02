Thanks for Mustards Grill experience

Napa Valley's restaurants brace for dark, uncertain winter ahead. My husband and I have stayed put since the COVID outbreak in March.

On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, we did take out for the first time at Mustards Grill. It was heavenly. You order online, they walk the food to your car. It was safer than grocery delivery.

I love Mustards, and I have always deeply appreciated their staff. If takeout is safe and keeps staff employed, I strongly encourage it. Plus the food is amazing. Thank you, Mustards, for hanging in there with us. We can get through this.

RoseAnn DeMoro

Napa