I was recently a patient at the Napa Valley Care Facility on Villa Lane and I wanted to commend the employees there for their outstanding care and concern for the patients, and the genuine kindness and understanding of each individual.
Most people don’t know that Napa Care is not only a physical therapy facility (as in my case – I had a knee broken in three places) but is also a nursing home, so some of the residents live there.
What amazed me about these employees was the difficulty and unpleasantness of their work, which was constantly cleaning up after sick patients, changing diapers and cleaning up messes is beds all day long – and nighttime too (Although I am speaking of the employees on my shift. I don’t know about the others).
To Wes, Hugo, Ophelia, Buddy and Rachel, who kept my room so clean, a big thank-you with all my heart, and also thanks to my physical therapists, Julian and Mike.
I would like for some of Napa’s bakeries, restaurants, hamburger places and pizza places to sometimes bring them some donuts, croissants, cakes, pies, meals and pizzas, all delivered to them to show our gratitude for the compassionate care they provide.
Also, the Napa tile businesses – they really need new and updated shower stalls and also an updated nurse call system.
We live in one of the wealthiest places in the world. Napa needs to take care of those who take care of us. These workers truly deserve rewards.
Julie Cooper-Tate
Napa