This letter is in response to Miguel Ramirez's March 24 letter, "We have the resources to solve homelessness."
Thank you for such a positive solution and words. We don't all want to be homeless. After a while, it becomes such an array of negativity that depression sets in and if you weren't an addict before you could so easily fall into it. The stresses, the fear at night will you wake up alive, unviolated?
Some of us have a glimpse of hope left, some don't. So thank you for your words and an idea for a solution.
Traci Boles
Napa