Thanks for retaining Judge Langhorne on the Napa County bench

The Judicial Council of the California Association of Black Lawyers (CABL) wishes to express its appreciation to Napa County voters for so strongly supporting the retention of incumbent Judge Monique Langhorne in Napa County Superior Court’s contested judicial race. We also wish to thank the Napa Valley Register and the St. Helena Star for its editorials endorsing her.
Much was written in your newspaper and others about Judge Langhorne’s outstanding qualifications, which we will not repeat here. We want to share with voters another dimension to her that underscores the wisdom of their choice.
At various times over the past 10 years, Judge Langhorne has been one of a select group of judicial officers teaching other judicial officers around the state how to perform their jobs. She teaches substantive law as well as judicial ethics and courtroom demeanor. Her judicial faculty service for the State of California Judicial Council’s Center for Judicial Education and Research brings her in contact with judges and commissioners from every county. Judge Langhorne enjoys an impressive statewide reputation for her teaching efforts, and that reputation extends to Napa County.
We are proud to have Judge Langhorne as a member of our organization. The Judicial Council of CABL was formed over 40 years ago, when there were very few African American judges in the state. It is the oldest statewide organization of African American judicial officers in California.
One of our founding purposes was to diversify California’s judiciary. As we conclude the celebration of Black History Month and begin a celebration of Women's History Month, we are mindful and proud of the trails that Judge Langhorne has blazed throughout her career. She was the first African American Napa County Deputy District Attorney. She was the first Napa County Court Commissioner, and she was the first African American judge in Napa County’s history.
She is revered as one of the best judges in the state, and she has performed her public service with brilliance, diligence, and humility. Importantly, she has served as a role model for all African Americans, particularly young women, because her accomplishments give them hope and inspiration to dare to dream what others may view as impossible dreams.
Judge Langhorne went through a rigorous vetting process before Governor Brown appointed her to the bench in 2018. We salute Napa County voters for affirming that they already had the best judge in Seat 3 by giving her over 77% of the vote.
Judge Marguerite Downing, Los Angeles Superior Court, Chair, Judicial Council of CABL
Judge Monica Wiley, San Francisco Superior Court, Chair-Elect, Judicial Council of CABL
Judge Brenda Harbin-Forte (Ret.), Immediate Past Chair, Judicial Council of CABL