Thanks for retaining Judge Langhorne on the Napa County bench

We are proud to have Judge Langhorne as a member of our organization. The Judicial Council of CABL was formed over 40 years ago, when there were very few African American judges in the state. It is the oldest statewide organization of African American judicial officers in California.

One of our founding purposes was to diversify California’s judiciary. As we conclude the celebration of Black History Month and begin a celebration of Women's History Month, we are mindful and proud of the trails that Judge Langhorne has blazed throughout her career. She was the first African American Napa County Deputy District Attorney. She was the first Napa County Court Commissioner, and she was the first African American judge in Napa County’s history.

She is revered as one of the best judges in the state, and she has performed her public service with brilliance, diligence, and humility. Importantly, she has served as a role model for all African Americans, particularly young women, because her accomplishments give them hope and inspiration to dare to dream what others may view as impossible dreams.

Judge Langhorne went through a rigorous vetting process before Governor Brown appointed her to the bench in 2018. We salute Napa County voters for affirming that they already had the best judge in Seat 3 by giving her over 77% of the vote.