Thanks for saving my husband

On April 13, my husband was digging in our backyard garden. He stepped on the shovel, lost his balance, fell backward down the bank to the Napa Creek, and received a head laceration.

When I discovered him a few minutes later, I called 911. Within a few minutes, a fire engine and an ambulance were here and I guided them to him in the creek.

This amazing team found a way down a bank that had no path, placed gauze around his head wound, removed his wet shoes, cut off his cold wet pant legs, and covered him with blankets. They strapped him into a metal gurney and, incredibly, six of them aided by some of them on top of the bank took him up this steep ten-foot bank, and drove him to the hospital, where he was for several days to recover.