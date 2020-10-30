Thanks for sharing Chris Craiker's voice

I want to commend the Register for the decision to include a column on Saturdays by local architect Chris Craiker. I find myself truly looking forward to reading it, as well as the Sunday entry by Kevin Courtney.
Why I think Chris's clever columns are so pertinent for Napa is that he genuinely thinks "out of the box." Recognizing that we have a coveted Ag Preserve, he often presents intriguing ideas involving infill housing near the core of downtown. This is where, I feel, the preponderance of local housing should be concentrated, especially in an attainable model where the younger demographic can afford to rent.
That would translate to "locals" who would often be able to walk or ride a bike to work. Over time, it would encourage businesses with more of a local appeal. Who doesn't think a Browns Valley-type market would be hugely popular downtown? Locals who work downtown would have affordable lunch options from a small market deli. Even tourists would benefit from being able to walk to a market for affordable provisions for a picnic . This would be far more desirable, in my view, than even one more tasting room.
Chris's columns often feature a whimsical sketch for an idea he's espousing, all meant to get us to think outside the norms. His recent columns included a fun sketch of housing above the Uptown Theater, as well as clever ideas for housing over the post office.
A successful developer of attainable housing for purchase (deed-restricted) from Pasadena I've recently met, commented to me after walking around downtown that he saw lots of opportunity for well-integrated second- and third-story dwellings, often involving historic structures.
I see Chris's efforts aimed at these 21st-century ideas. The key is great design.
Ideally, infill housing downtown would help maintain historic buildings as they could be incorporated and integrated with well-designed flats or convenience units.
The recent spate of fires that have affected us add to this argument in my view. We should be focused on housing downtown for locals, not just weekend luxury units for people who live elsewhere. This makes far more sense than building developments at the western edge of our urban/rural borders or on the western hills near Old Sonoma Road.
Mother Nature is showing us the huge risks that entails.
Go to Chris's website and take a look at some of the mixed-use projects he's actually done. The Philip Sweed project in Petaluma should serve as a model for what should happen at the Health and Human Service's former campus on Old Sonoma Road. Thoughtful design and repurposing of the historic structures for adaptive reuse. It looks to be a civic jewel.
We can have that kind of central downtown with some sensitive consideration of density and preservation. I am hopeful the citizens committee for the next General Plan takes these kinds of things into account. We need the kind of innovative thinking Chris is espousing in his column.
Thanks for bringing his voice to us through the column.
Daniel Cutright
Napa
