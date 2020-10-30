Thanks for sharing Chris Craiker's voice

I want to commend the Register for the decision to include a column on Saturdays by local architect Chris Craiker. I find myself truly looking forward to reading it, as well as the Sunday entry by Kevin Courtney.

Why I think Chris's clever columns are so pertinent for Napa is that he genuinely thinks "out of the box." Recognizing that we have a coveted Ag Preserve, he often presents intriguing ideas involving infill housing near the core of downtown. This is where, I feel, the preponderance of local housing should be concentrated, especially in an attainable model where the younger demographic can afford to rent.

That would translate to "locals" who would often be able to walk or ride a bike to work. Over time, it would encourage businesses with more of a local appeal. Who doesn't think a Browns Valley-type market would be hugely popular downtown? Locals who work downtown would have affordable lunch options from a small market deli. Even tourists would benefit from being able to walk to a market for affordable provisions for a picnic . This would be far more desirable, in my view, than even one more tasting room.