I want to take a moment to thank the management of Buttercream Bakery for, once again this year, using its large windows to convey to our community the warmth and sincerity of a true holiday greeting. I have taken comfort in observing these greetings over the past eight decades, and with any luck, I hope to continue to see them in the coming years.
Michael Hemings
You have free articles remaining.
Napa
Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019
We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.
The family of a man who opened fire on a sheriff's deputy appeals for more mental health care.
A Napa resident says forcing developers to install public art projects is a bad idea.
A reader decries the Register's coverage of the Drag Queens of the Valley show
A gay Napa man reacts to letters questioning LGBTQ-friendly policies and performances.