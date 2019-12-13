{{featured_button_text}}

I want to take a moment to thank the management of Buttercream Bakery for, once again this year, using its large windows to convey to our community the warmth and sincerity of a true holiday greeting. I have taken comfort in observing these greetings over the past eight decades, and with any luck, I hope to continue to see them in the coming years.

Michael Hemings

Napa

Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019

We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0