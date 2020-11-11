Thanks for shedding light on American Canyon

Thank you, Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, for enlightening the community in “Learn the facts about American Canyon” (Nov. 9).
As a fairly new resident to this city, I appreciated the spotlight you placed on the financial, social, and cultural contributions American Canyon has offered over the years. At a time when messages of unity are in dire need, I hope we can come together more often to celebrate the success, strength, and fortitude of all our communities.
Desiree Rodriguez
American Canyon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!