Thanks for shedding light on American Canyon

Thank you, Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, for enlightening the community in “Learn the facts about American Canyon” (Nov. 9).

As a fairly new resident to this city, I appreciated the spotlight you placed on the financial, social, and cultural contributions American Canyon has offered over the years. At a time when messages of unity are in dire need, I hope we can come together more often to celebrate the success, strength, and fortitude of all our communities.

Desiree Rodriguez

American Canyon

