I want to thank the Register for the front-page story on Jan. 29 titled "Napa teen starts nonprofit program for those in need."
First, I need to disclose that my wife and I know and admire Emma Healy; I have accompanied her on summer service trips for the last four years. She is truly a compassionate, loving, and amazing young person.
I applaud the Register for honoring all the good that young people do in our community. Our news media often reports the opposite.
I will conclude with a quote from a fiend of mine, Dr. Christine Lee: "Believe that kids can teach us everything we need to know as long as we support them as they go out and spread their own lights in the world."
Thank you, Napa Valley Register, for shining Emma's light, as well as others, on our troubled world.
Mike Robak
Napa