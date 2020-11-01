Thanks for so many years of mentorship

I count my blessings each day for the opportunity to work with the amazing and dedicated nurses of Queen of the Valley Medical Center. Little did I know that I would have had the privilege of being mentored by strong, intelligent, compassionate nurses during the last 12 years that I have been a Registered Nurse.

Among those women, there is one I would like to honor today. Sandra (Biale) Rossomando, RN is retiring after 41 years of service to our community at The Queen, and 43 years as an RN. She has been my rock, and I will miss our work relationship greatly. Her quiet leadership and a calm demeanor help us all feel secure and supported in the high stress environment of the Intensive Care Unit.

There are just certain nurses you want at your flanks when things get rough, and Sandra is that nurse. Though she is quiet and petite, do not let that fool you, she will go toe-to-toe with the toughest characters to ensure your safe and appropriate care. She will advocate for you, provide comfort to you, and even dole out tough love when it is called for (and not just for her patients).

I cannot imagine work without her but am grateful to have her as a trusted friend in the real world. Tony, get ready for that honey-do-list to get a bit longer, Sandra deserves to be pampered.