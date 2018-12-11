This is a note to all the wonderful Santas, elves, and others bearing Christmas cheer who came to the Veterans Home here in Yountville on Saturday the 8th. Thank you.
The joy you brought to all was wonderful and gratefully appreciated. These people descended on the campus during the Army-Navy game where they proceeded to greet all present and, most importantly, to talk to the vets not just say hello and move on.
Of all the groups that I have interacted with, these were the most congenial and friendly, Again, my gratitude and thanks for such a wonderful afternoon.
Loren Parkhurst
Yountville