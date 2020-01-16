On behalf of Collabria Care—Collabria Hospice, I would like to thank the staff and management team of “The Shops at the Market Place” formerly V Market Place, Yountville for their enthusiastic support of our annual Light Up a Life fundraiser.
For over 20 years, they have generously contributed the location and installation of our beautiful and meaningful memorial display. This inviting, central location provides convenient access for our generous donors to visit the display and gives them the opportunity to view the array of stars purchased in memory or in honor of their loved ones and beloved pets.
This year’s display would not have been possible without designer Sue Payne, who donated her time to ensure the display was as magical and beautiful as in previous years.
And, to our generous donors, we are grateful for your support and investment in our organization. Many of you have not only contributed to our Light Up a Life program, but with thoughtful gifts throughout the year. We are a nonprofit organization and these crucial funds strengthen our ability to provide care and comfort to our patients, program participants, and their families, through serious illness, end of life, and bereavement.
You have free articles remaining.
On behalf of our board of directors, staff, volunteers, and the individuals and families we serve throughout the Napa Valley, thank you very much. We are fortunate to be part of a community that so generously embraces our mission.
Celine Regalia, Executive Director
Collabria Care—Collabria Hospice