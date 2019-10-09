The Friends of the Napa Library thanks the Register writer Howard Yune for his front page article about our September book sale ("Compact discs occupy a smaller space in music world, and at Napa’s library sale," Sept. 16). Thanks for getting the word out about this event that raises money for Napa's library.
Another thank you to the Napa community for making this one of the most successful book sales in years. Because of your donations and your patronage to these quarterly events, the Friends are helping to fund library programs that enrich all of our lives, from the youngest attendee to our oldest citizens.
Also, this year will be the Friends of the Napa Library's first year in the Give!Guide of Napa Valley. Please remember us during the giving season Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. All donations go to support and enhance our library programs.
Mark your calendars now for our next book sale, Dec. 7-15. Find out more on our Website at folnapa.org.
Kathy Martin, Corresponding Secretary
Marilee Talley