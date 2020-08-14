Thanks for supporting Friends of the Napa Library

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friends of the Napa Library just finished their first "Back-Door-by the-Box"Book Sale. This unusual sale approach was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After cleaning and storing all items to be sold for a minimum of 72 hours, this pandemic-safe sale of books, CDs and DVDs were sold by the box for $10 each.

In the first three days, we sold 600 boxes and raised almost $6,000 in 4 1/2 hours. The second weekend we had fewer sales, but nevertheless boosted the donations that benefit the Napa Library programs.

Although closed to the public, the Napa Library continues to serve our community through virtual programming with story-times, author and artist presentations, DIY projects, Master Gardener topics and more. The Friends have been a proud supporter of Napa Library's programs since 1974.

Watch for another sale in a month or so that will feature specially priced books to be sold by appointment. To keep informed of Friends activities, please visit our website at folnapa.org. Better yet, join Friends or renew your annual membership for just $15 a year. All money raised goes directly to the library and their programs.

Thank you all.