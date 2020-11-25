Thanks for supporting Friends of the Napa Library

We at Friends of the Napa Library thank the community for supporting our second Back Door/By the Box Sale. Your purchases bring needed funds to Napa Library programs designed for children and adults alike.

Thanks also to those who continually donate books, CDs and DVDs for the Friends' sales. Drop offs can be made at the library's back parking lot.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Friends have had to cancel many of its events, including the regularly scheduled December book sale. So, be on the lookout for a winter sale that is adapted to community safety protocols. Check out our Website at folnapa.org, or follow us on social media for notices about coming events and how to join or renew your membership. All membership fees go to the library.

Friends of the Napa Library also encourage your donations through the upcoming Give!Guide. This year's online-only community fundraising starts on Dec. 1. Go to folnapa.org for links to the site and more information about the FOL Give!Guide page.

Barbara Stone, Corresponding Secretary

Friends of the Napa Library