The Girl Scouts of Northern California Napa Service Unit gives a big thank you to Rebecca Laird and Laird Family Estate for the use of their facility for our annual Girl Scout cookie delivery day. Laird Family Estate have been very supportive over the years letting Girl Scouts use their beautiful facility to orchestrate 30,000 cookies being delivered to the local area troops.
Girl Scouts thank Rebecca Laird as well as other area businesses, organizations and customers who support for the Girl Scouts cookie sale which runs through March 3 this year.
Carol Hall
Girl Scouts of Northern California
Napa Service Unit 203