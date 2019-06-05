Napa Valley Community Housing would like to thank the community for their fantastic support of our 12th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser. It was our most successful fundraiser ever.
Much appreciation goes to our main sponsors: Anthony R. Torres, Mechanics Bank, Umpqua Bank and Inland Business Systems. Other sponsors included Pound Management Inc., Jeffrey Gray Plumbing, Trinchero Family Estates, Silicon Valley Bank, RSA+, Renteria Vineyard Management, The Doctors Company, RGH Consultants and Napa Valley Financial. Special recognition to Suzi Hersom, Robin Rose, Robin Sisemore, Cathy Filippe, Andrea Garcia Navarro and our many volunteers for organizing this fun event.
Through their generosity, along with many other sponsors and all the tournament players, we are able to continue our important work of developing and managing safe, attractive and affordable homes for low-income Napa residents. Through our Resident Services program, we teach life and leadership skills so our tenants become active members of their communities and to give back to the community at large.
Thank you to all and hope to see you at our 13th annual golf tournament in May, 2020.
Kathleen Reynolds
President/CEO
Napa Valley Community Housing