Thanks for supporting If Given A Chance Foundation

The If Given A Chance Foundation (IGAC) would like to acknowledge and thank the hundreds of individuals and corporate sponsors from Napa County and beyond for supporting the 21st Annual Senator Bill Dodd Holiday Party.

Sponsorships, ticket sales and the virtual silent and live auction raised over $260,000 to transform the lives of Napa County youth. The funds raised in this annual event were a record in the 21 years Sen. Dodd has hosted his holiday party to support a charitable organization. This record-breaking fundraiser is even more remarkable in light that this was the first virtual holiday party, it was held during a pandemic, and there was no golf in what traditionally was a golf tournament.

The event also supported local restaurants during what has been a difficult time economically for small businesses. Participants enjoyed dinners prepared by Foodshed, a long-time supporter of Napa County youth, and La Cheve Bakery and Brews, which is owned and operated by IGAC alumnae Cinthya Cisneros.

IGAC (ifgivenachance.org) was created in 1995 to assist high school students who have overcome profound traumatic challenges and to mentor them to success by following them throughout their higher learning years with guidance and financial assistance.