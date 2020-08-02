Thanks for supporting If Given a Chance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We want to send a special 'thank you' to our Napa community for supporting If Given A Chance (IGAC)during this COVID-19 time of challenges.

We successfully pivoted from our 25-year tradition of honoring our high school graduates from an awards dinner to a six-day online video campaign. These inspiring videos of student stories and founding members of If Given A Chance are still available to be viewed at ifgivenachance.org/event2020.

If Given a Chance identifies Napa County high school students who have been faced with formidable social, family, medical and economic challenges by providing them with financial assistance and mentoring in support of their efforts to complete a college degree or vocational training program.

We believe in the transformative power of education, mentors and role models to change lives. We applaud the extraordinary self-determination our students have demonstrated to achieve their goals and alter their futures.

College graduates earn approximately $1 million more over their lifetime compared to those with only a high school diploma. College graduates are 24% more likely to be employed and are vital to California’s brightest future.