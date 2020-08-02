Thanks for supporting If Given a Chance

We want to send a special 'thank you' to our Napa community for supporting If Given A Chance (IGAC)during this COVID-19 time of challenges.
We successfully pivoted from our 25-year tradition of honoring our high school graduates from an awards dinner to a six-day online video campaign. These inspiring videos of student stories and founding members of If Given A Chance are still available to be viewed at ifgivenachance.org/event2020.
If Given a Chance identifies Napa County high school students who have been faced with formidable social, family, medical and economic challenges by providing them with financial assistance and mentoring in support of their efforts to complete a college degree or vocational training program.
We believe in the transformative power of education, mentors and role models to change lives. We applaud the extraordinary self-determination our students have demonstrated to achieve their goals and alter their futures.
College graduates earn approximately $1 million more over their lifetime compared to those with only a high school diploma. College graduates are 24% more likely to be employed and are vital to California’s brightest future.
Our IGAC students are rising stars. Two of our past recipients play important roles in Napa today.
Gianna Peralta, a graduate of New Technology High School and UC Berkeley, is the Infection Prevention Manager at Queen of the Valley Hospital. At this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, her work and expertise could not be more important to our community.
Cinthya Cisneros, who graduated from Napa High School and Sonoma State University, went on to become a science teacher and entrepreneur, recently reopening the Old Adobe as her family creation - La Cheve Bakery and Brews.
At the helm of If Given A Chance are Board President Allison Haley, Napa County’s District Attorney, Executive Director Michael Mulcahy, and Student Services Manager Janna Waldinger, along with a powerful board of directors dedicated to supporting our most vulnerable students who have the drive and resilience to further their education in college or vocational training.
Just one caring adult in a child’s life can change the trajectory of their future, with positive, healthy outcomes. We are currently building our capacity in endowment to serve more Napa County students. We invite you to find out more at ifgivenachance.org.
Allison Haley, Board President
Michael Mulcahy, Executive Director
Janna Waldinger, Student Services Manager
If Given A Chance
