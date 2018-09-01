Molly’s Angels would like to take this time to thank everyone who donated and participated in our Charity Golf Tournament which was held at Vintners Golf Club in Yountville on Aug. 25. We couldn’t have done this without you. Your donation helped provide over 2,690 one-way rides to seniors living in Napa County last year to their medical and dental appointments in and out of Napa County.
A huge thank you to Ca’momi, which has supported us each and every time we have an event. Also a big thank you to AUL, Your Home Nursing and Mechanic’s Bank for sponsoring our event. We appreciate all you do for our community as well as our non-profit. Thank you Jimmy Vasser Chevrolet for donating the Hole-in-One prize and the donations for our silent auction. It is organizations like all of you that make it possible for us to make a difference in the lives of those we help.
Thanks to Bell Wine Cellars, Far Niente, Black Stallion Estate Winery, Goosecross, Artesa Vineyards and Winery, Twin Pine Casino and Hotel, Markham Vineyards, Caymus, Suppertime, Meadowood Napa Valley, The Culinary Institute Of America, Alpha Omega Winery, Laird Family Estate, Fortunati Vineyards, ZD Wines, Bill and Sue Lipschultz, Shawn Guttersen, Quintessential Wines, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Frog’s Leap, Baldacci Family Vineyards, The Mustard Seed, Castello di Amorosa, Judd’s Hill Winery, Scott Lyall Clothes for Men, Andrea and Smokey Stover, Clos du Val Winery, Silverado Vineyards, Downtown Joe’s, Vermeil Wines, Vintners Golf Club, Chimney Rock, Erika Angelheart, Oakville Ranch Winery, Compadres Rio Grille, Jean Kahn, Gerald Hasser, Regina Moraida, Shackford Kitchen Supplies, Trader Joe’s, Schramsberg Vineyards, Starbucks, Mary Cunningham, Kendall Jackson, Duckhorn Vineyards, Monica and Derek Taylor, Moriada, Napa Valley Country Club, 29 Outdoor Gear, Jen Johnson, Bob Wallin, Paul McSharry and Bouchon.
Judy Pfister
Molly’s Angels