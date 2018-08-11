I am a member of Boy Scout Troop 1 in St Helena. I recently completed my Eagle Project, which included three redwood benches and one shade structure on a hiking trail at Moore Creek Park.
On June 22, 2018, a number of citizens including members of Boy Scout Troop 1 of St. Helena, completed the installation.
I have many individuals to thank for their involvement with this project. First, I would like to thank Chino Yip, Carl Shellhorn, and Paul Bartelt for sharing their ideas and lending a tremendous amount of time to my project. Specifically Mr. Shellhorn donated the use of Carl’s Welding Shop and guidance multiple times, as well as materials.
I am also very appreciative to the leaders of Troop 1 St. Helena including Jon Dodge and Stu Smith, who have been there every step of the way, for their support. The St. Helena Rotary Club, Willits Redwood Company, Central Valley Hardware and All Weld generously donated materials for this project.
I was lucky to have the professional expertise of Peter Collins, Rich Burris, and Mike Morrisoli. This project would not have been possible without their amazing expertise. Thank you Timm Crull, Jim Sweeney, Sam Baxter, Stu Smith, and Jon Dodge for lending the tools needed for this project.
I would like to thank the individuals from St. Helena Troop 1 and Moore Creek Park Staff for helping me install this project: Rick Fessenden, Oliver Dodge, Chino Yip, Jon Dodge, Ryan Stice, Ewan Oliver, Britton Dodge, Scott Speck, and Weston Staid.
Lastly, I would like to thank my parents Jerry and Emily Baker for their moral support through this process.
Anyone who loves the beautiful outdoors is encouraged to visit Moore Creek Park where nature lovers will find beautiful trails and lakes to hike around. Now there are newly placed benches and a new shade structure to provide you with shade while you eat your lunch, rest, and enjoy this gorgeous woodland.
Visit napaoutdoors.org/parks for directions to this wonderful place.
John E. Baker
Life Scout, Troop 1
St. Helena