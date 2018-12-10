Molly’s Angels of Napa Valley extends our sincerest gratitude to George Altamura and the Hands Across The Valley’s Board of Directors for including us as a recipient this year. One hundred percent of the donation received will be used this holiday season to provide food cards to be distributed at our 20th Annual Christmas Celebration this Saturday, Dec. 15 for over 200 low-income seniors.
This is a special day for our older adults each year, often being the only Christmas celebration they will have during the holidays.
Hands Across The Valley has been working towards a community without hunger since 1994 to benefit Napa Valley’s safety net food programs. Molly’s Angels is grateful to George Altamura and Hands Across The Valley’s Board of Directors for supporting our organization in ensuring the over 200 low-income seniors attending our Christmas Celebration do not go hungry this holiday season.
Jill Santos
Director of Marketing & Administration
Molly’s Angels