Napa Valley CanDo is delighted that you featured our Food Bank garden in your Sunday, July 22, 2018 edition (CanGrow Napa Food Bank Garden flourishes at new home on Salvador Avenue).
We think this is the perfect time to acknowledge the Napa Valley Community Foundation for its generous grant from the following Donor Advised Funds: the Opportunity Fund, the Walton Family Fund, the Lambert Family Fund, the K&J Jaeger Family Fund, the Thacher Family Fund, and an Anonymous Fund.
These funds will help us build raised garden beds, purchase rich planting soil, improve our trellising system, and add to our permanent plantings. The Napa Valley CanDo Food Bank garden, in its new home on land generously provided by Covenant Presbyterian Church, will now be able to provide even more local, organic produce for those in need.
Thanks to the support of caring community members like those at the Napa Valley Community Foundation, our garden is growing and thriving. Volunteer help is always welcome! If you're in need of some garden therapy, contact us at candocangrow@gmail.com.
Karen Garcia
Napa