The Napa High Track and Field family came together at the Hampton Inn & Suites at the end of May to celebrate an amazing season.
Thirty-seven athletes earned All-VVAL honors, meaning they finished in the top 6 at the league championships. Twenty-two athletes competed in the post season with nine qualifying to compete in the Meet of Champions.
In addition to their amazing athletic ability, 26 team mates earned a GPA of 4.0 or higher in the 2nd semester. Amazingly three of these students earned a 5.0 GPA.
One of the recipients of this year’s Culture and Legacy Award was Steve Gonsolin. Steve has been the team’s Jumps Coach for 24 years. He continues to hold two Napa High School records; the JV Triple Jump and the Varsity High Jump. Thank you, Steve, for your dedication to our athletes.
We would also like to thank the Hampton Inn & Suites for hosting our awards ceremony. Along with Filippi’s Pizza Grotto helping us to feed the athletes and their families. We are so fortunate to have a businesses like this in our community who are willing to support our student-athletes.
Kamron Jones, head coach
Lotte Cosca, team mom