Thanks for supporting ParentsCAN

What if you had to decide between buying masks for your children to take to school, or buying them food? It’s terrible to realize that this crisis exists for some families in the Napa Valley. But, thanks to the help of our amazing community, ParentsCAN has held county-wide distribution events from American Canyon to Calistoga handing out Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Napa Valley residents.

With the help of Lisa Hooks at the State Council on Developmental Disabilities, who coordinated the donation of PPE including masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, ParentsCAN has been able to continue our role as Second Responders, making sure that vulnerable families have the supplies they need to help them stay safe in times of disaster.

Together we can help slow the spread of COVID by distributing supplies to families of children, youth and adults with disabilities and special healthcare needs, seniors, and other vulnerable populations.

We would like to acknowledge and thank the many volunteers that assisted us over the past few months - we could never have done this without their generous support. Our grateful thanks to the North Napa Rotary, the Active 20-30 Club of Napa, Americorps Volunteers, Listos, On the Move, Catholic Charities, the Hero Foundation, Community Action Napa Valley, Upvalley Family Centers and caring Napa County youth.